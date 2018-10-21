Accents rehearse music, organize logistics for Princess Academy on Nov. 3

Accents members prepare for the Princess Academy as a group after school in the Freshman Cafeteria. Kouns said she hopes to see a large turnout at the Accents Princess Academy.

The Accents are planning logistical aspects and preparing music for the Princess Academy on Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. in the Freshman Cafeteria.

According to director of choirs Katherine Kouns, the Princess Academy is a fun way for the Accents show choir to reach out to young boys and girls in the community, while also serving as a fundraising opportunity to cover travel expenses.

“(The Princess Academy) has definitely gotten bigger over the last few years,” Kouns said. “All of the stations used to be right inside in the Freshman Cafeteria, and (princesses) just kind of went around the room. There were only about 75 princesses then, and that was it. However, ever since, the event has attracted a larger turnout. In fact, this year is the first year that we are going to be using the (Dale E. Graham) Auditorium for the final performance which features Accents members and the little princesses.”

Kouns said the Princess Academy is a major fundraiser for the Accents, typically bringing in about $4000 to $5000 in revenue each year. She also said the event will feature craft-making, song-and-dance learning, and photo booths.

Sarah Konrad, Accents member and sophomore, said she is excited about the Princess Academy because of the casual setting it provides for Accents members to perform, while also indirectly serving as a recruitment tool by introducing the choir program at this school to youngsters.

Konrad said, “The Accents are preparing for this event by rehearsing the Disney medley we sing for all of the (Princess) Academy attendees. It’s full of Disney’s greatest songs, sure to delight any prince or princess.” By Adhi Ramkumar

