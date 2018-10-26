Math department confirms implementation of new courses for next year
November 5, 2018
The math department has confirmed its implementation of the new courses for the next school year, according to math department chairperson Jacinda Sohalski.
“All of our courses were approved,” Sohalski said via email, “We will be offering [multivariable calculus] for Advance College Project dual credit with IU next year.”
Sohalski also said that teachers are soon going to begin training for the new IB courses that are going to be implemented, as the math department will eliminate IB Mathematical Studies and implement two new IB courses.
Joey Herons, Math Club president and junior, said he is optimistic for the upcoming school year. “I think the math department was very good last year, and I believe they will be better in this school year,” Herons said. By Brian Zhang0
