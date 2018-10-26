Creative Writing Club scheduled to meet Nov. 14

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Creative Writing Club will be having its next meeting on November 14th in room E131 after school. They will be doing a writing prompt, and a activity that is to be determined.

Last meeting club member Kierstyn Hubbard said they, “Designed a haunted house and each contributed different ideas and fears to make it unique.”

The club is open to new members each meeting and acceptance seems to be a common theme. Whether it is from the support and helpful critique, writers can receive on their work or the ability to find others who share similar ideals, both Hubbard and Club Sponsor Danielle Jansen have backed up this claim numerous times.

When asked about what she would like to say to students wanting to join the club Hubbard states, “ We would love for you to join! Everyone is very supportive and encouraging of each other’s work. All grade levels welcome!”

Jansen also backs this up by describing the atmosphere of the club, “students of lots of different groups, and backgrounds can share their love of writing and do so in a comfortable setting that is fun and student lead.”