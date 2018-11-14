Carmel Clay Public Library to partner with Science Works Club

Jamie Beckman, Carmel Clay Public Library young adult librarian, sits at the young adult center desk. Beckman said the library has many November events, including Investigating the Human Body.

On Saturday, the Carmel Clay Public Library will be partnering with the members of the CHS Science Works Club to present a workshop called Investigating the Human Body. The event is open to grades 6-12 and will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Registration is free.

Jamie Beckman, young adult librarian at the Carmel Clay Public Library, said she believes the event is a good opportunity for students to learn more about the science behind the human body.

“If you are interested in that or feel like you need some brushing up on your science, (this event) would be a good (event) to attend,” Beckman said.

Abigail Carmichael, Teen Library Club president and senior, said she believes the event, like others, is a unique experience.

“I think that a lot of these events are very cool because they are not super broad, they are kind of niche, so they attract a really specific crowd and really specific element of the community that wouldn’t otherwise come to the library,” Carmichael said. By Adam Spensley