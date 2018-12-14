Chess club prepares for statewide tournament

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Chess Club will take a competitive focus in the second semester, according to president and senior Julian Knudson. In preparation for the statewide tournament the club attends annually, Knudson said he will form a team of four to send to the competition.

“Now that the second semester has arrived, I’ll begin evaluating who should be on our A team during meetings,” Knudson said via email.

The tournament is an opportunity for members to play competitively outside the classroom. According to Knudson, “A rated tournament is always a unique experience, and you can’t really replicate it in Chess Club. I think it will show our younger members what it really takes to be state champions.”

The club will continue meeting every Monday after school until 4:30 p.m. starting Jan. 14.