Chess club prepares for statewide tournament

Riley TerBush
January 13, 2019
Chess Club will take a competitive focus in the second semester, according to president and senior Julian Knudson. In preparation for the statewide tournament the club attends annually, Knudson said he will form a team of four to send to the competition.
“Now that the second semester has arrived, I’ll begin evaluating who should be on our A team during meetings,” Knudson said via email.
The tournament is an opportunity for members to play competitively outside the classroom. According to Knudson, “A rated tournament is always a unique experience, and you can’t really replicate it in Chess Club. I think it will show our younger members what it really takes to be state champions.”
The club will continue meeting every Monday after school until 4:30 p.m. starting Jan. 14.
Sponsor Robert Holman said he defers all decisions to students. By Riley TerBush
