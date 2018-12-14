Winter guard to reveal first performance on Feb. 1

A guard member laughs as she catches her rifle while performing at the Bands of America (BOA) Grand National Championships. As the color guard transitions into its winter season, its first performance for the public will take place Feb. 1 in the varsity gymnasium. Guard director Rosie Queen says the guard has been rehearsing since winter break.

After an intense season of performing with the marching band, the winter guard finishes its transition and prepares for its first public performance at the beginning of February. According to guard director Rosie Queen, the season will be more personal for the team.

“We are no longer a member of a 300-member marching band spread out across an entire football field,” Queen said via email. “We now perform with just the 30 members of our guard in a more intimate setting of the basketball gym floor.”

The performance will take place on Feb. 1 during the Winter Guard and Drumline Community Night. Kristina “Krissy” Sass, guard member and sophomore, said it will be an important day for the entire guard.

“This is both the ‘A’ guard along with the JV guard, world guard and winter drum line’s first public performance. For the three guards we’re following it up with our first competition the next day at Westfield,” Sass said.

“Last year, the ‘A’ guard made a lot of history for our program,” she added. “So, I think this year most of us just want to grow on our previous successes not only in competition, but how hard we push our performance and show,” she added. By Michelle Lu

