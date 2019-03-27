CHS women’s softball team preparing for game at Ben Davis

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The women’s softball team is in the midst of the regular season; they are looking forward to playing their seventh game at Ben Davis on April 15.

“We’re coming off of a good win at Noblesville, so we are hoping the momentum carries over to Ben Davis and the next few games,” Ariana Zdobylak, varsity player and senior, said.

Head Coach Ginger Britton said that she believes that the girls are working towards their goals and being diligent during practices.

“The girls have been practicing well and it has definitely shown in our most recent games,” Britton said.

As the final preparations for the Ben Davis game take place, Zdobylak says the team just needs to stay focused for an important stretch of games.

“We are coming close to a stretch of lots of games so we just need to keep momentum and make sure we stick to good habits,” Zdobylak said.