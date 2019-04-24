Mock Trial to have end-of-season dinner
April 24, 2019
According to Mock Trial sponsor Robert Browning, the team will have an group dinner soon to wrap up the season officially and set their sights toward next year. This is a tradition for the team, and one that new sponsor Browning said he plans to continue. The date for the dinner has not been determined yet.
Two of the team members, juniors Becca Counen and Lina Waseem, said they had a fulfilling experience during Mock Trial this past season. They were a part of the Defense.
Counen said, “Overall this season was a really great learning experience. My team and coaches were helpful and fun to work with, but the best part was that the competitions were held in real court rooms with actual judges and lawyers. Because of this valuable experience, I can’t help but feel like actually practicing law in the future is much more possible for me.”
Waseem said, “Participating in Mock Trial has helped me learn a lot. Mock Trial has allowed me to develop team working and public speaking skills. This club has inspired me and my goals for the future.”0
