CRU Club to go on Colorado trip over summer
May 22, 2019
According to Mason Crum, student leader of CRU Club and junior, CRU Club does not have any major events for the rest of the school year.
Crum said there will be a summer camp for CRU Club in Fort Collins, Colorado over the summer on July 19. The purpose of this trip is to help kids and teens grow in their faith and come to know Jesus. The trip is hosted by the CRU organization rather than the club.
According to Jen Bubp, co-sponsor of CRU Club, CRU Club’s theme for May is setting goals for the summer for personal growth. By Marvin Fan0
