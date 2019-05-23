National Art Honor Society members to wrap up year with planning of upcoming celebration

NAHS member and senior Destiny Hall looks at art-themed parties on her phone to brainstorm ideas with her fellow committee members.

NAHS member and senior Destiny Hall looks at art-themed parties on her phone to brainstorm ideas with her fellow committee members.

NAHS member and senior Destiny Hall looks at art-themed parties on her phone to brainstorm ideas with her fellow committee members.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

National Art Honor Society (NAHS) leaders will organize party committees to set up different aspects of the end of year celebration. Each of the committees will find a way to include various artistic styles into the overall atmosphere and conduct of the party. The main focus of the efforts put into the event planning process is to simply enjoy the last weeks of school as an art family with all club members attending to support friends and faculty. The activities, time span, refreshments, date, and location of the event will be discussed in upcoming meetings with certain committees taking the responsibility of each component.

NAHS sponsor Jennifer Bubp said in recent meetings, club members have quickly adopted organization and event planning skills to organize different themed events for multiple audiences coexisting in the same community.

“I think it’s a good experience to have to work with others on something more relaxing, with lots of room for casual conversation,” Bubp said.

Emily Ruthrauff, NAHS club leader and senior, says the motives of art club have fluctuated throughout the year and the celebration is one of the best times to reflect with fellow members. Ruthrauff said, “The club members are now organizing their own events with more opportunities to help the community and themselves reflect in individualized ways.” By Valliei Chandrakumar