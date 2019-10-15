Carmel Electric Ensemble to meet second quarter
October 15, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Carmel Electric Ensemble members plan to meet second quarter due to the members’ need to focus on academics first quarter.
Club sponsor Elisabeth Ohly-Davis said when talking about the members planning to meet, “They are going to get motivated as we come closer to the concert.”
Jiwon Yu, the club’s president and senior, said that as of now the members will focus on college applications and essays, as well as their other academics, but are planning to meet during second quarter before their concert that the club rescheduled for the week of Dec. 12.
Until the date of the concert, according to Yu, the new members that are seniors along with the other members from last year will focus on sightreading and rhythm.
Yu said, “(The new members) are very eager, they have been wanting to join the club for all 4 years, but it was more of a seniority, but all the seniors graduated so now they get to take their place.” By Kiersten Riedford
http://www.carmelorchestras.org0
Hi, my name is Kiersten. This is my first year on the HiLite staff, I am a Feature Reporter as well as a Beats Editor. I often find my time filled with...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.