Women’s soccer team ends Senior Night with 2-0 win

Emma Antoine hyped over her final regular season game on Sept. 30. “We played alright. It was a real experience. I really wasn't in my feels, but it was still a real experience in the end,” she said.

Emma Antoine hyped over her final regular season game on Sept. 30. “We played alright. It was a real experience. I really wasn't in my feels, but it was still a real experience in the end,” she said.

Emma Antoine hyped over her final regular season game on Sept. 30. “We played alright. It was a real experience. I really wasn't in my feels, but it was still a real experience in the end,” she said.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

With a 2-0 victory over Westfield on Sept. 30, The women’s soccer team has improved to 16 straight games without a loss. This was not the average home game, it was Senior Night.

Head coach Frank Dixon said this is one of the most special nights of the year for the players. “The players love Senior Night. The seniors like to be recognized, but the other players [also] get very emotional. Other games are important, but this game is more important to the players,” he said.

Dixon said via email, “My takeaway is that we have a deep bench and that we can grind out wins if needed.”

Forward and senior Emma Antoine was excited for Senior Night. This would be her last regular season home game of her career. “I’d like to say thank you to the underclassmen that made it hype, it began as a good time and ended as a great time,” she said.

The team will battle Center Grove Oct. 2 for the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference (MIC) championship. The MIC championship will occur at Center Grove with kickoff at 7 p.m. By Andrew Caito