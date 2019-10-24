Walk Through Nature: Senior Paige Fulkerson discusses improved Hiking Hounds club

Paige Fulkerson, senior and Hiking Hounds president, leads the first Hiking Hounds meeting of the year. According to Fulkerson, the club’s call-out meeting took place on Oct. 8.

Paige Fulkerson, senior and Hiking Hounds president, leads the first Hiking Hounds meeting of the year. According to Fulkerson, the club’s call-out meeting took place on Oct. 8.

Paige Fulkerson, senior and Hiking Hounds president, leads the first Hiking Hounds meeting of the year. According to Fulkerson, the club’s call-out meeting took place on Oct. 8.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

What is Hiking Hounds?

“Hiking Hounds is just a pretty casual club. We meet every other week or every few weeks on Monday mornings or Monday afternoons but we just discuss planning hikes and what we’re gonna do; it’s just to get outside.”

How did the club start?

“It was actually because I wasn’t having fun at cross-country. We were doing a really hard workout and I was like, ‘Man, I really hate running, I wish I could just join a walking team’ and then I was like, ‘Wait, I could start a hiking club or like a walking club,’ and so I decided to talk to (club sponsor Sharon) Wellbrook and I was like, ‘Dr. Wellbrook, I have this amazing idea, I wanna start this club and will you be the sponsor?’ and she was like, ‘That’s so fun!’”

Why should students join this club?

“Students should definitely join this club because it’s just a good, fun time and maybe motivation to just get outside or hang out with Dr. Wellbrook; it’s just fun.”

What are some of the your club goals for this school year?

“Students should definitely join this club because it’s just a good, fun time and maybe motivation to just get outside or hang out with Dr. Wellbrook; it’s just fun.”

What are some of the your club goals for this school year?

“For this school year, I really want to go on a hike. We (only did one) last year and it was just me and two of my friends, but (our goal is) hopefully to get a lot of people at that hike and to have a good time hiking. Not only that, but we will also have more people joining and attending the club, (so) the hikes will become better and more frequent.”