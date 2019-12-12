Wrestling to compete in Falcon Duals for first time

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The wrestling team will compete in the Falcon Duals meet for the first time on Dec. 14 at Perry Meridian High School. The team is expected to wrestle against Columbus East High School, a top 5 program in the state for the past 15 years, as well as Greenfield Central High School and Buckner Oldham High School.

Head Coach Ed Pendoski said himself and his team are excited for the opportunity.

“This is our first trip to Falcon Duals and we are excited about the chance to compete against some great teams in a school with a rich wrestling tradition like Perry Meridian,” Pendoski said.

Gabriel Davin, wrestler and senior, said he agrees.

“There will be some top teams in the state there so it’ll be another good chance to see what we can do with the pieces we have. We’re going to do something special this year,” Davin said. By Adam Spensley