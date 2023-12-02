Women’s wrestling team to compete at Ben Davis on Dec. 2

Bellotti squares up against her opponent during a match. Bellotti said invitationals are busy days, but said the satisfaction that comes out of winning is unbeatable.

The women’s wrestling team will compete at the Ben Davis Invitational on Dec. 2. Head Coach Ed Pendoski said there are five girls in the wrestling program and he said they have worked hard during practice to develop their skills.

“(The girls) have been a part of everything (the team) does,” he said. “What’s different from the last couple of years is that the pace is very fast. So, the five girls in the room right now are doing a really good job picking up the pace and working hard. It’s really awesome to see them experience the sport of wrestling at a high pace.”

Additionally, wrestler and sophomore Josie Bellotti said she enjoys the team dynamic that comes with being on the wrestling team.

“(Wrestling) seems like it would be an individual sport because you’re the only person on the mat during your match, but (wrestling) is probably the biggest, most communal team sport I’ve ever been (a part of) in my life. It’s really awesome,” she said.

Pendoski agrees with Bellotti’s views on the teamwork aspect of wrestling.

“This year our new group of leaders are doing a really good job of learning how to lead a new group of younger kids,” he said. “Then, the younger kids are also learning how to be led. So, through this season (the team) is learning how to lead and then learning how to follow and be a part of something.” By Asini Jayarapu

