Speech team to wait for the next competition

Saumya Somasi
January 30, 2020
The speech team is focusing on practicing for their next competition, according to Mackenzie Misterka, veteran speech team member and junior.
She said the practice is mainly for competitive members that will compete in the upcoming Sectional. Misterka said the date of the next meeting is on Jan. 30, but there will not be another competition until the end of February.
Speech team sponsor Jacleen Joiner said that the club will have little action until February.
Joiner said, “It is kind of slow right now, and we are just waiting for the next competition.”
