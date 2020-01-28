Speech team to wait for the next competition

Speech team to work on individual practice in the upcoming weeks The speech team is focusing on individual practice, according to Mackenzie Misterka, veteran speech team member and junior. She said the practice is for competitive members that will compete in the upcoming Sectional. Misterka said the date of the…

Speech team to host next practice after Thanksgiving to work on individual events The next meeting for the speech team will take place after Thanksgiving in Room E149 at 3:15 p.m., according to club sponsor Jacleen Joiner. Mackenzie Misterka, veteran speech team member and junior, said the meeting will focus on individual…

As "cuffing season" arrives, students debate how high school relationships affect social development Sophomore Elizabeth Katz has never dated in her life and she said during this cuffing season she would prefer to keep it that way. The term “cuffing season,” which originated in Urban Dictionary in 2011, refers to the desire to…

With scheduling for next school year underway, CHS classes attempt to combine benefits of knowledge acquisition,… Senior Ruby Sanders wants to be an ecologist when she leaves high school. When she was younger, she loved being outdoors and was deeply fascinated by the inner workings of nature. Ecology seemed the natural course of action, a culmination…

Chipotle program offers to cover tuition for workers, sparking discussion on high school jobs Ben Ring, Chipotle worker and senior, is among the many students at this school who have an after-school job. While many high school students already work in order to gain benefits such as real-world experience, Chipotle has taken the extra…