School board to hold next meeting March 9

School board president Mike Kerschner discusses the daily agenda during a school board meeting. Kerschner said that the role of the school board is partially to help the superintendent.

Raphael Li
March 9, 2020

The school board will host the next board meeting today on March 9.
According to school board president Mike Kerschner, meetings occur every other week on Monday. In the latest regular session meeting, the accomplishments of the sports teams like the swim team were honored as part of the agenda.
 
Students like senior Mohnish Pandey support what the school board does.
 
“As a sports player, I appreciate that the school board honors the sports team for their accomplishments,” Pandey said.
