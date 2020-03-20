Q&A with CHS pole vaulter at DC Athletics

CHS should broaden standards of Distinguished Grad to better represent everyone Unlike most high schools, CHS uses the Distinguished Grad program to recognize its top seniors each year. The system, which started more than ten years ago, allows students to accumulate points and recognizes multiple, well-rounded seniors, instead of appointing the…

With rising prevalence of early college recruitment, players forced to adopt to recruiting process at younger ages This season, Peter Suder, varsity basketball player and sophomore, was ranked in the top 50 nationally for the class of 2022. As a top-ranked athlete, several elite colleges have approached Suder, ever since he was 13 years old. According to…

Rigorous practice schedules cause fatigue, athletes compare journeys in sports With two hours of lacrosse practice after school and up to three games throughout the week combined with a rigorous academic course load, Caroline Ramsey, lacrosse player and senior, said she feels overworked 100% of the time. “(You know you’ve…

J. Everett Light Center health science education courses to become semester long classes taught at CHS For the 2020-2021 academic school year, the J. Everett Light Center (JEL) courses Health Science Education: Nursing and Emergency Medical Services classes will move to CHS and become semester courses. Each will still occupy three hours of the school day.…