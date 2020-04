Coronavirus affects students’, owners’ jobs in retail, service businesses Goldfish Swim School has recently temporarily let go of all of their staff members due to the latest stay-at-home order. This, unfortunately, has taken away sophomore Grace Hutton’s job as a swim teacher, along with many other adults’ jobs. Hutton…

Senior Cynthia Wan Where do you work and what do you do there? I work at Kizuki, the ramen restaurant. I like my job. It's really fun getting to interact with different people each shift and hosting requires some brainpower. I’m the hostess…

Senior Chris Zou explains COVID-19's effects on stock market, personal experience with trading Can you give a brief overview of your experiences with finances, whether that be through stock trading, classes or otherwise? So with stock trading, I technically started doing it several years ago, but I didn't really do anything with it.…

Sophomore Caroline Scharf Where do you work and what do you do there? I work at Bub's Carmel location. I love my job. I enjoy meeting many kinds of people and I am lucky to have such wonderful coworkers. I work as a…

Students continue rehearsing despite event cancelations For Hannah Leonard, choir student and senior, choir was the highlight of her school day. She said after four years of being in the program, she had grown close to her fellow members, enjoying the limited time they had before…