August Litebox: Busy Over Break

folklore: A Track-By-Track Breakdown [MUSE] foreword: It’s been a few days since Taylor Swift released her eighth studio album, “folklore,” and I’ve finally (somewhat) recovered from the surprise drop. This album represents many firsts for Swift. It’s the first time she’s released two albums within…

Students assess how family dynamics, roles have changed due to COVID-19 Prior to March 14, senior Alana Blumberg’s daily life would often consist of staying at her dad’s house with her younger sister while bearing the same responsibilities most students have—homework, projects, and tests—as well as some other chores around the…

Q&A with Joseph Schaller, Assistant Principal of Operations, about update in school construction plans Joseph Schaller - Assistant Principal of Operations What is your role in preparing CHS for students’ return in August? I think it’s kind of a group effort among many of the assistant principals, the principal, as well as our…

Q&A with students and employee over reopening Isabella Wan, Kizuki employee and rising junior Have you been able to go to work during this pandemic? If so, how do you feel about all the precautions your restaurant has been taking in order to ensure safety? So, restaurants…