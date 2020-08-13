August Litebox: Busy Over Break

Seniors+Anna+Thompson+and+Jordan+LaBoyteaux+%28ABOVE%29%2C+junior+Isabella+Wan+%28BOTTOM+LEFT%29+and+senior+Nicholas+Kupilas+%28BOTTOM+RIGHT%29+find+different+ways+to+pass+summer+break+in+quarantine.+The+students+followed+the+social+distancing+guidelines+of+Stage+4+of+Gov.+Holcomb%E2%80%99s+Back+on+Track+plan+which+began+June+12+and+ended+July+3.

Clare Dierckman, Maddie Kosc, Chloe Sun

Seniors Anna Thompson and Jordan LaBoyteaux (ABOVE), junior Isabella Wan (BOTTOM LEFT) and senior Nicholas Kupilas (BOTTOM RIGHT) find different ways to pass summer break in quarantine. The students followed the social distancing guidelines of Stage 4 of Gov. Holcomb’s Back on Track plan which began June 12 and ended July 3.

August 13, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Stories
Holcomb’s 5-step plan is too soon for our state
Holcomb’s 5-step plan is too soon for our state
0

Related Posts: