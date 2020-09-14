Carmel Clay Public Library to move locations, begin renovations

The CCPL’s temporary location at the Merchants’ Square shopping center is the area formerly occupied by Marsh Supermarket. The location is only two-and-a-half miles from the Main Library and will be opening in October.

The Carmel Clay Public Library Main Street location closes starting Sept. 6 due to remodeling. The temporary location will open Oct. 1 in the Merchant’s Square shopping center.

According to Jamie Beckman, Young Adult Department Manager, library programs and activities such as Teen Library Council will continue to take place online while the library is closed and the library will extend due dates for check outs. While the library is closed, patrons can return books and pick up holds at the library’s West Branch.

She said, “It is kind of funny, we made all these changes; we had to make all these changes because of the COVID situation, changes we might have had to make because of the move, but now people have gotten more used to the way we’re doing it now, so it’s not as big of a disruption.”

The temporary location at Merchant’s Square measures around 20,000 square feet smaller than the Main Street location, and it will only have one level. Additionally, the library will expand its hours after

the move to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Beckman said, “When people walk in I think they’ll see a lot more bookshelves because of all the bookshelves we have on our first and second floors are all going to be together basically, so it might look like we have more books than you think. But actually it’s the same books in different spots.”

Sydney White, Teen Library Council member and freshman, said she looks forward to the completion of renovations but the temporary location is not ideal.

White said, “I think it will be more difficult because we won’t have as much space in the separate location, but I think the library will find a way to make it work.”

According to Young Adult Librarian Karen Steinberger, the temporary location is more convenient than staying in the Main Street location.

She said via email, “Moving to Merchants’ Square rather than trying to stay in the Main Street location during renovation provides many benefits for the community: safer for patrons and staff, better parking, shorter construction time and lower cost.”

They will complete construction in late 2022 and new additions include the construction of a parking garage, more room for events, an expanded area for teens and an outdoor area. Additionally, The Digital Media Lab will move to the Main Street library.

White said, “I think it’s going to be really cool. Even though it’ll take two years, I’ll still get a year or two of getting to go to the library and I think it’s going to turn out awesome.”