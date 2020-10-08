AVID classes preparing for upcoming PSAT tests on Oct. 14 and Oct. 29

According to junior Zoe “Zoey” Foley, AVID classes are currently preparing to take the PSAT (Preliminary SAT). Currently, there are two PSAT dates scheduled for students. On Oct. 14, the Greyhound Cohort and virtual learners with last names starting with L-Z will take the PSAT, and Carmel Cohort and virtual learners with the last names A-K will take the PSAT on Oct. 29.

“Right now, we’re doing a lot of PSAT stuff, we’re doing a lot of practice for that,” Foley said.

Foley also said that the first year AVID classes focus on note taking, the second year classes focus on grade management, the third year classes focus on taking PSAT and SAT and the fourth year classes focus on college applications and admissions.

“It’s a good place for people who struggle with classes,” Foley said.