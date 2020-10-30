PTO prospects for the school year

Due to COVID-19, the PTO has to alter some of its plans, like many other organizations and clubs at CHS.

PTO President Heather Cassidy said, “Much like everyone else, COVID has led our PTO team to shift our goals and expectations this year. We’re trying to be flexible ourselves as the school, staff, and students adapt to quickly changing information and guidance.”

The new guidelines certainly are new, but for junior Kaitlyn Varghese, she would take the hybrid schedule over all-virtual.

“I definitely don’t like having to wear a mask all day, but I still like seeing my friends every other day, so I’m okay with the new regulations and guidelines,” Varghese said.

The PTO provides enrichment and support to students and staff through programs such as professional development for teachers, the Homecoming Dance, Scholastic Banquet, Hospitality Committee, Green Team, and our Backpack Program, Cassidy said. “For the 2020-2021 school year, we’re coordinating with the administration to adapt these programs in response to COVID guidelines, and our Backpack Program chairs and volunteers are working hard to meet the additional need of so many Carmel students and families affected by COVID in various ways.”

Click here to view the PTO website