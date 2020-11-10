Carmel Clay Public Library to host Tutor.com Info Session

On Nov. 17 the Carmel Clay Public Library will host a Tutor.com Info Session for teens grades 6 to 12. Students will get to learn more about the services Tutors.com provides and brainstorm ways the library can better promote Tutor.com.

The Carmel Clay Public Library will host a Tutor.com Info Session virtually over Zoom on Nov. 17 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. According to Jamie Beckman, young adult department manager at the library, the info session is intended for teens who must register through the library’s online calendar to reserve a spot. In the first half of the info session, attendees will listen to a presentation on Tutor.com created by the Young Adult Department followed by a focus group where teens can share their thoughts and opinions.

Beckman said, “Tutor.com is an online tutoring service that the library provides free access to. All of our library patrons have access to this service through our website. It has many features including on-demand tutoring and essay feedback to ACT/SAT practice tests, AP video lessons, and can help teens who need help in their math classes.”

Sophomore Eric Guo said, “I’m attending this event to learn more about Tutors.com and see what all is included with this service, however, the main reason I’m attending is because this event will give me volunteering hours.”

Beckman said, “I believe many teens will learn more about Tutor.com through this event and will be surprised by how much homework help Tutor.com offers in math and other subjects.”