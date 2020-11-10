School Resource Officers (SROs) adjust to school year, build relationships with students

Officer Ashey Williams poses for a headshot photo. Williams said she had worked at the Carmel Police Department since 2008.

“As far as being an SRO versus on the road, an SRO gives you a different perspective where you get to have more time to build relationships with the kids, you have a relationship with a kid whether you’re on the negative or positive side, you still have that ability to mentor.” said Williams. “For me, I feel like it’s been a fairly easy transition because that’s been on my radar for a couple years now. Our goal is to build positive relationships—we are going to try to help you whenever we can.”

According to Williams, SROs don’t initially go to using punishments or consequences. Williams said she enjoys building relationships with students and being able to follow-up with the students.

Junior Katelyn Ma said she has not been able to talk to SROs this school year but hopes to find a time to talk to them.

“I have seen the SROs in the hallway this year and it’s nice to see them,” Ma said. “I think it’d be great to hear some presentations from them about bullying and anti-racism.”