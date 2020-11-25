PTO plans events for the future in mind of COVID-19 Regulations

The PTO is responsible for various different events including Homecoming, Scholastic Banquet, etc.

PTO president Heather Cassidy said that the last big event was homecoming, which looked a lot different this year and was similar to virtual Prom last year. Although the PTO meetings will definitely look different from last year.

“Based on what we know today, I’d anticipate our monthly PTO meetings will continue to be virtual through the remainder of the school year. We don’t currently have any big PTO events planned until spring, and those dates are TBD,” said Cassidy.

During the Spring, the PTO holds many different events and will have to be adjusted with COVID-19 circumstances.

“Spring PTO sponsored events usually include Scholastic Banquet, Staff Appreciation Luncheon, and Gradfest. These are events that are typically in person and involve food and/or games and prizes, so any version of those we have in the 2020-2021 school year may look very different. We have committee chairs and teams who will take the lead in those events and will work with the school as we get closer to determine the best way to handle them, “said Cassidy

Junior Stephanie Ding said, “ Hopefully in the spring COVID number will go down and we can go back to a normal school life.”