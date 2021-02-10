AVID working on college preparatory skills

According to Zoey Foley, junior and AVID student, students are learning many college preparatory skills.

Foley said, “Well, since I’m a junior, I’m starting to look into what I want to do after high school, like where I’m going to go for college. AVID has helped with that.”

According to Foley, students are looking into career paths, as well as planning for further education.

“(For example), earlier in the year, we did this college research presentation about a potential college that we’re thinking about going to, and it made me realize that I have more options that I had thought before.”