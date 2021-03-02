School board to meet March 3 to review strategic plan goals, continue monitoring COVID-19 cases

The school board meets on Feb. 22 at a regular board meeting. At the meeting, board members discussed revisions to policies, approval of consent items and staffing reports.

The school board will meet March 3 at 4 p.m. at the Educational Services Center for a board workshop session. At this meeting, board members plan to review the school district’s strategic plan goals with a presentation by Superintendent Michael Beresford.

“The administration is looking at the current strategic plan and basically giving us an update; (we’re) hearing the progress that has been made and the direction moving forward,” school board president Layla Spanenberg said. “At that time, the board will decide: Do we need to go a little further? Do we need to make some changes to the current strategic plan to support the school’s guiding principles?”

Additionally, the school board has continued working with local health departments and medical professionals to closely monitor COVID-19 cases. Though some parents have requested that Carmel Clay Schools reopen at full capacity for the remainder of the school year, Spanenberg said the district does not currently plan on doing so because proper social distancing would not be possible during lunch.

Though senior Kehan Wang said she understands the reasoning behind safety measures and restrictions, she also said she believes in-person learning is still more effective than virtual learning.

“In the spring, I feel like more and more people are going to get the vaccine, and as many people say, in-person time is very valuable,” Wang said. “I feel like kids tend to learn better in-person compared to virtually.”