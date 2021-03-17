March Litebox: A Chilly Victory


March 17, 2021

Micah Hartsock, Icehounds gold team member and senior, holds the Hoosier League Tournament trophy after defeating Hamilton Southeastern’s team 5-2 on Feb. 21. “Everyone is doing their part,” Hartsock said. “This win was a great stepping stone going into the state tournament.” (Luke Miller)
