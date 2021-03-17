March Litebox: A Chilly Victory

We're in the Playoffs! (Tossing Horseshoes) WE DID IT! The Colts survived a nervous wobble against the Pittsburgh Steelers and reached the playoffs! The Miami Dolphins gave us the help we needed with a 56-26 meltdown against the Buffalo Bills, and we took care of business…

Due to COVID-19, students, staff adapt to their change in Chinese New Year celebrations, traditions Today, Chinese New Year is celebrated all around the world, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many families have to change the way they celebrate the holiday. For example, while junior Aleen Zhao said she normally gathers with friends and…

Nurses, economists, student workers, activists, family members review 2020, pandemic effects Editor’s Note: This issue’s Cover Story is a compilation of follow-ups on previous stories related to the COVID-19 pandemic that were published by the HiLite staff in 2020. Scan the QR codes placed next to each of the…