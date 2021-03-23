Accents to continue work for 1940s-themed shows

The Accents members have been rehearsing for their 1940s-themed, COVID-safe performances in May and April. The Accents have now learned all the music and choreography for all songs that will be performed.

Director of Choirs Kathrine Kouns said the show choir students have shown perseverance and conscientiousness on multiple occasions.

“These students have really gone the extra mile in the midst of a lot of limitations and they have done such a great job maintaining motivation,” Kouns said.

Dakota Brown, Accents member and junior, said she feels positively about this year despite COVID-19 because she still gets to interact with her friends.

Brown said, “Performing with my friends… it’s nice… everything’s good.”