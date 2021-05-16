May Litebox: Fancy Footwork

May 18, 2021

Junior Michael Geary (left) dances with senior Ellie Sanchez (right) during a dress rehearsal for “Mamma Mia.” Geary and Sanchez played the two love interests, Sky and Sophie, in the show. The cast performed the musical live on May 6 to 8 in the Dale E. Graham Auditorium. (Chenyao Liu)
