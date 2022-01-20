Junior varsity basketball team to play at Ben Davis on Jan. 28, host Snider on Jan. 29

Guard and freshman Alex Couto practices his jump shot during a practice. Head Coach Andrew Foley said the JV basketball team will focus on playing well from the beginning to the end of a game and limiting mistakes as they progress through their season.

The junior varsity basketball team will travel to Ben Davis on Jan. 28 for an away game at 6 p.m. The team will then host Fort Wayne’s Snider for a home game at 6 p.m. the next day in the Eric Clark Activity Center.

According to guard and sophomore Cooper Inskeep, the team will be focusing on playing at their own pace in these games.

“The biggest thing for us this year is keeping our turnovers down and playing at our pace,” Inskeep said, adding “For me, the biggest thing would just be not getting sped up. One of the things that can happen against Ben Davis or any of those types of teams that like to go really fast is, in the heat of the moment, your adrenaline starts pumping and the only thing you can really think about is ‘What do I need to do next?’ Keeping that composure and making sure everyone is on the same page and playing as a cohesive unit will be important.”

Head Coach Andrew Foley said the team moving forward will also work on being able to execute their gameplan and play well for the entire game.

Foley said, “The biggest thing with this JV group moving forward is putting together a complete game. So while we’re getting better in defensive positioning and technique, we’re still working on putting that together from start to finish for the whole game. It’s about limiting the amount of breakdowns we have.”