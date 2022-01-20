FCCLA members are almost finished with their projects for State

FCCLA members are finishing up their projects for State. During FCCLA meetings students work on their projects for State. According to the president and senior Victoria Payack, she said via email the project is primarily done on their own but members offer assistance during meetings. Also, accordion to adviser of FCCLA Faith Dalton there are meetings on Saturdays too for FCCLA to work on their projects.

This year, State is going to be especially important for FCCLA members. For many students, this competition will be their first or last time at state so there are many emotions going on at FCCLA.

“We’re nervous and excited, Payack said.” For many of us, it’ll be our first, and some of us, our last State Conference! It is in person this year and follows the same format as it was two years ago, so I am actually the only one who has been to an actual State Conference when it was normal,” she said. By Ethan Blastick