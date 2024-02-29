FCCLA to continue preparing for State Conference in March

Victoria Pavlakos, FCCLA vice president of programs and junior, completes her homework during SRT on Jan. 25. “To prepare for the State Conference, reviewing the rubrics is the most important thing we’re doing,” Pavlakos said.

The members of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) are continuing to work on their projects for the State Conference, which is tentatively scheduled for early March. According to FCCLA co-adviser Faith Dalton, the projects will be the main focus of club meetings for the next few weeks.

“During meetings, the officers might have a couple announcements or finish up some national programs, but generally, for the kids who show up, it’s open work time,” Dalton said. “I’ll be here to answer questions, look at the rubrics with them, and help them make some decisions on their project, but the (students) will basically be here to work together and bounce ideas off of each other. They obviously can’t finish the whole project during the meeting times, but I can help them navigate the rubrics which can be a bit difficult to understand.”

Victoria Pavlakos, vice president of programs and junior, agreed that rubrics were the main motivation behind frequently going to meetings.

“To prepare for the State Conference, reviewing the rubrics is the most important thing we’re doing,” Pavlakos said. “This is because this is what the judges are looking for not only in our project, but also in our speech and presentation.”

Dalton said each FCCLA member was in a different stage of completing their project.

“Some of them are done, some of them haven’t even looked at their projects yet. The projects are all completed individually or in a small group, so they all have everything they need to complete the project. But, it’s up to them to find the motivation and time to get it ready for State,” Dalton said.