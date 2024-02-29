FCCLA to continue preparing for State Conference in March

  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED THE HOOSIER STAR WINNER FOR NEWS SITE
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION CROWN AWARD FINALIST
  • IN CASES OF INCLEMENT WEATHER, SCHOOL DELAYS AND CLOSURES WILL BE SENT OUT BY CCS VIA EMAIL, SMS OR PHONE CALLS
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Teenagers walk thin line between “healthy” dieting, eating disorders to uphold societal body standards
Teenagers walk thin line between “healthy” dieting, eating disorders to uphold societal body standards
Teenagers battle negative body image perpetuated by social views, environment
Teenagers battle negative body image perpetuated by social views, environment
Students, College and Career Resources Coordinator discuss female underrepresentation in academic fields, making concrete changes
Students, College and Career Resources Coordinator discuss female underrepresentation in academic fields, making concrete changes
Voices for Palestine: Arab students, international affairs major encourage informed, open, respectful discussion regarding Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Voices for Palestine: Arab students, international affairs major encourage informed, open, respectful discussion regarding Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Voices for Israel: Jewish students, Jewish studies professor advocate against antisemitism, hope for peace
Voices for Israel: Jewish students, Jewish studies professor advocate against antisemitism, hope for peace
Standing Together
Standing Together
Life of the Mardi
Life of the Mardi
Face(book) the Facts
Face(book) the Facts
Coca-Cola Everything
Coca-Cola Everything
Glory and Gold
Glory and Gold
Staff Editorial: Parking lot safety is a collective responsibility for all CHS drivers
Staff Editorial: Parking lot safety is a collective responsibility for all CHS drivers
Bias within The Academy
Bias within “The Academy”
Eating a healthy breakfast leads to many short-term, long-term benefits
Eating a healthy breakfast leads to many short-term, long-term benefits
Traditional breakfast foods arent starting your day off well
Traditional breakfast foods aren’t starting your day off well
While civil debates in classrooms provide a unique classroom experience for students, they’re generally ineffective
While civil debates in classrooms provide a unique classroom experience for students, they’re generally ineffective
Staff Editorial: Parking lot safety is a collective responsibility for all CHS drivers
Staff Editorial: Parking lot safety is a collective responsibility for all CHS drivers
Indiana House Bill 1035 strives for mediocrity across Indiana schools
Indiana House Bill 1035 strives for mediocrity across Indiana schools
Staff Editorial: CHS should be commended for ensuring diverse class options for students
Staff Editorial: CHS should be commended for ensuring diverse class options for students
Staff Editorial: CHS as a whole should be thankful for our schools
Staff Editorial: CHS as a whole should be thankful for our schools
Staff Editorial: CHS should increase initiatives to register students to vote
Staff Editorial: CHS should increase initiatives to register students to vote
AP African American Studies offers an opportunity for students to immerse themselves in African history
AP African American Studies offers an opportunity for students to immerse themselves in African history
Impact of India’s Hindi-influenced name change consideration affects Indian-American students at CHS
Impact of India’s Hindi-influenced name change consideration affects Indian-American students at CHS
CHTV adviser Brandy Ostojic, talks to the CTHV class. Ostojic said CHTV is looking forward to award season and planning for next year.
CHTV to start looking for members next year
Choirs prepare for Choral Showcase
Hindu Heritage Society members attend the Diwali Festival event on Nov. 29. Eesha Singh, co-founder and junior, said the clubs next event will take place on March 20 surrounding the topic of a new Indian temple for the deity Sriram. (Submitted Photo: Eesha Singh)
Club Spotlight: Hindu Heritage Society
Senior Terri Xie draws on a phone during their TCP release period on Feb. 13th, 2023. I usually draw on my phone because its more convenient, said Xie. (Submitted Photo: Terri Xie)
Students, teacher discuss development of AI on art
Juniors Mariam Morad (left) and Laila Abumahfouz (right) take pictures during SSRT on Feb. 16, 2023. “I started wearing the hijab because many Islamic scholars have agreed that wearing the hijab is mandatory,” Morad said. “However, this is not the only reason I wanted to wear the hijab because it represents who I am as a Muslim.”
Hijabi students, teacher discuss experience with and stigma surrounding hijab
Junior Tenise Machaya (left) studies during SRT. “Having a designated study period really helps with my time management and I try to use it as best as I can.”
Students, teacher reflect on inclusivity of educational spaces for Black students
Senior Kevin Hu looks over his FAFSA forms with his dad on Feb 15th, 2024. Hu said his dad helped him a lot while applying for the program.
College coordinator, students share concerns about current financial aid system, promote financial transparency and literacy
Senior Nick Stitle works on his next book on at the CHS Media Center on Feb 8th, 2024. The next book of Stitles The Stormless series is set to release sometime in 2024.
In honor of Library Lovers day, students, media assistant discuss the spiking trend of self-publishing
Hamiltons move to Ferrari will limit his future success [opinion]
Hamilton’s move to Ferrari will limit his future success [opinion]
Lewis Hamiltons switch is a step forward for Ferrari [opinion]
Lewis Hamiltons switch is a step forward for Ferrari [opinion]
The Carmel boys varsity basketball head coach Ryan Osborne coaches from the sidelines against Lawrence North on Feb. 1st. Junior Mackenzie Woods said that the pep-band really helps motivate the team
Students, athletic director discuss importance of behind-the-scenes workers in sporting events
The Lunar New Year Celebration at the Carmel Clay Public Library on Feb. 11 included traditional dancing and music. Junior Lina Liu said preforming traditional dances connects her more about her culture.
In light of the Chinese New Year, students discuss how Chinese cultural dancing keeps their heritage alive among youth
Varsity men’s basketball player Alex Couto competes on his home court. Couto said as a junior he wants to be a leader for his teammates and help them succeed.
Varsity Men’s Basketball prepares for first Sectional game on Feb. 27 against Fishers
The Carmel Palladium displays Frost on Feb. 20th at 8 p.m. Frost was displayed nightly from Jan. 27.
Frost Palladiscope Photo Gallery
Valentines Day highlights the downfall of rom-com genre, potential for re-brand [opinion]
Valentine’s Day highlights the downfall of rom-com genre, potential for re-brand [opinion]
Q&A with students over Lunar New Year traditions, photo gallery of celebration at CCPL
Q&A with students over Lunar New Year traditions, photo gallery of celebration at CCPL
Strike a Chord
Strike a Chord
The Dreamscapes mural faces the Teens Department at the Carmel Clay Public Library. The mural was designed by CHS graduate Conner Heagy and is the new theme for the Teen Library Council event formerly known as the Yule Ball.
Q&A with Caroline Niepokoj, Teen Services Librarian, Teen Library Council Coordinator on renaming of Dreamscapes event
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
WHJE member and senior Ava Beckman prepares radio equipment for her radio shows. Beckman hosts the “She’s History” and “The Book Was Better” talk shows for WHJE. “She’s History” is about womens’ news and sharing stories about influential women of the past and present. “The Book Was Better” connects students with local authors and librarians as well as spreading the love of reading.
Students, teachers reflect on the digital evolution of high school journalism, communications
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula
Q&A with Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula, writing to inspire
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Month In Review: January 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, “A Light in the Dark”
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Review: Priscilla is a stunning biography, offering intense revelations into a keystone American couple [MUSE]
Review: “Priscilla” is a stunning biography, offering intense revelations into a keystone American couple [MUSE]
Review in Print: Our Times is a heart-warming, must-watch, teenage romance film [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Our Times” is a heart-warming, must-watch, teenage romance film [MUSE]
Review: “To Your Eternity” perfectly encapsulated the struggles, the memories, the people we meet in life [MUSE]
Review: “To Your Eternity” perfectly encapsulated the struggles, the memories, the people we meet in life [MUSE]
Review: WitShine Toilet Night Light, a color-changing guide during the dark times of daylight savings [MUSE]
Review: WitShine Toilet Night Light, a color-changing guide during the dark times of daylight savings [MUSE]
Review: “Turning Red” is a run-of-the-mill take on an overdone trope [MUSE]
Review: “Turning Red” is a run-of-the-mill take on an overdone trope [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Word Search: February 28
Word Search: February 28
Mini Crossword: February 26
Mini Crossword: February 26
Word Search: February 24
Word Search: February 24
Wordle: February 22
Wordle: February 22
Mini Crossword: February 21
Mini Crossword: February 21
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

2
Voices for Palestine: Arab students, international affairs major encourage informed, open, respectful discussion regarding Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Voices for Palestine: Arab students, international affairs major encourage informed, open, respectful discussion regarding Israeli-Palestinian conflict

3
Voices for Israel: Jewish students, Jewish studies professor advocate against antisemitism, hope for peace

Voices for Israel: Jewish students, Jewish studies professor advocate against antisemitism, hope for peace

4
Football vs. Basketball: What to Watch?

Football vs. Basketball: What to Watch?

5
Students, teacher discuss Noah Kahans abrupt rise to fame and Grammy nomination

Students, teacher discuss Noah Kahan's abrupt rise to fame and Grammy nomination

More in Beats
Ashley Williams, Master Patrol Officer and SRO, practices CPR on a fake baby in order to renew her CPR certification. Williams said following established guidelines and getting new certifications every year help SROs better protect students.
SROs renew certifications in CPR, tactics, firearms to protect students in case of danger
Samantha Price, head coach of the Coquettes, debriefs with the members of the team after running through their choreography. She said that becoming the head coach was a huge transition for her and the members of the team.
Coquettes ends successful season, continues training outside of the team
More in CLUBS
Math Club to continue competing in the Indiana Math League competition
FCCLA to finalize preparations for State Leadership Conference on Feb. 29 - March 2
More in Recent Updates
The Carmel boys varsity basketball head coach Ryan Osborne coaches from the sidelines against Lawrence North on Feb. 1st. Junior Mackenzie Woods said that the pep-band really helps motivate the team
Students, athletic director discuss importance of behind-the-scenes workers in sporting events
AP African American Studies offers an opportunity for students to immerse themselves in African history
AP African American Studies offers an opportunity for students to immerse themselves in African history

FCCLA to continue preparing for State Conference in March

Anthony Pho
February 29, 2024
Victoria+Pavlakos%2C+FCCLA+vice+president+of+programs+and+junior%2C+completes+her+homework+during+SRT+on+Jan.+25.+%E2%80%9CTo+prepare+for+the+State+Conference%2C+reviewing+the+rubrics+is+the+most+important+thing+we%E2%80%99re+doing%2C%E2%80%9D+Pavlakos+said.
Victoria Pavlakos, FCCLA vice president of programs and junior, completes her homework during SRT on Jan. 25. “To prepare for the State Conference, reviewing the rubrics is the most important thing we’re doing,” Pavlakos said.

The members of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) are continuing to work on their projects for the State Conference, which is tentatively scheduled for early March. According to FCCLA co-adviser Faith Dalton, the projects will be the main focus of club meetings for the next few weeks.

“During meetings, the officers might have a couple announcements or finish up some national programs, but generally, for the kids who show up, it’s open work time,” Dalton said. “I’ll be here to answer questions, look at the rubrics with them, and help them make some decisions on their project, but the (students) will basically be here to work together and bounce ideas off of each other. They obviously can’t finish the whole project during the meeting times, but I can help them navigate the rubrics which can be a bit difficult to understand.”

Victoria Pavlakos, vice president of programs and junior, agreed that rubrics were the main motivation behind frequently going to meetings.

“To prepare for the State Conference, reviewing the rubrics is the most important thing we’re doing,” Pavlakos said. “This is because this is what the judges are looking for not only in our project, but also in our speech and presentation.”

Dalton said each FCCLA member was in a different stage of completing their project.

“Some of them are done, some of them haven’t even looked at their projects yet. The projects are all completed individually or in a small group, so they all have everything they need to complete the project. But, it’s up to them to find the motivation and time to get it ready for State,” Dalton said.

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *