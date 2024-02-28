FCCLA to finalize preparations for State Leadership Conference on Feb. 29 – March 2

The members of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) are making the final adjustments to their Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) event projects for the State Leadership Conference. According to FCCLA co-adviser Faith Dalton, The conference will take place on Feb. 29 to March 2 in the Horizon Convention Center in Muncie. Dalton also said she is hopeful that the members of the FCCLA can continue their success from previous years.

“We do pretty well and most of my students win gold,” Dalton said. “If they win gold that doesn’t mean that they are a national qualifier, as there are only two national qualifiers in each event. It would be nice for all of my students to win.”

Livy Haas, vice president of membership and senior, said that the State Conference is the culmination of a lot of effort and time for most FCCLA students.

“For my project, I created slides, conducted research, did job shadows at a therapy office, and interviewed a mental health expert there,” Haas said. “I’ve been working on it since December, and it’s still not done yet but it’s just the final touches now.”

Dalton also said that with the State Conference, club activities will slow down for the rest of the year.

“Those who qualify for nationals will decide if they’re going to go to nationals and then they’ll rework their projects and get those ready,” Dalton said. “We’ll do a fundraiser to raise money for nationals. Those who aren’t going to nationals will wrap up their semester. We’ll do our end of the year party, hand out awards, and celebrate the end of the year. We won’t be doing weekly meetings anymore after State.”