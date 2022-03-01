STEM Club goes virtual, allows more time management

STEM Club’s poster board showing planned events and past speakers, as well as what to expect from joining the club

President of the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) club, senior Manav Musunuru, plans to host his first meeting of the semester in early March.

“We may switch to Zoom meetings permanently, as it will allow us to have more independence to hold meetings whenever we want… If it’s virtual, I doubt I’ll need approval, but we are working on a speaker for a later meeting… (The topic) will depend on the availability of different speakers for that meeting.,” said Musunuru

Currently, the meeting has not been planned yet due to the absence of a speaker.

“I cannot book a speaker until Mr. Rauch approves the date,” said Musunuru. “We plan to just delay the meeting until we get a speaker.”

Club officer Abhi Chalasani said,

“This year we are waiting for people to join so we know the topics that people most want to learn about before inviting guest speakers. We would also like to do a few field trips this year… This year we will go back to in person meetings, which we weren’t able to do last year. We also had in-person meetings in the 19-20 school year which went well, however this year more people are expected to join.”

Chalasani continued, advising students to come to STEM club meetings,

“My advice is just to come to every meeting, even if it doesn’t seem interesting to you. You’ll never know how much you like something without learning about it.”

Even though STEM Club does not have a set calendar for their meetings, they announce events through their Remind.

“Join the Remind (@carmelstem) and come to the STEM club,” said Chalasani.

Club advisor Eric Rauch allows the students to have the majority of the role in operating the club and helps the students whenever needed. By: Matthew Du

