GKOMs to Meet with Freshmen March 17

Brooke Ye, GKOM member and junior, discusses GKOM sessions plans with sponsor Ryan Ringenberg. Ye said, “I’ve been enjoying our sessions and look forward to helping freshmen feel more supported throughout the school year.”

GKOMs will have their next session during SSRT on March 17, according to sponsor Ryan Ringenberg. He said the session will be focused on mindset.

“Mrs. Kelly and I felt that the last GKOM session went well,” Ringenberg said. “I will need to check with the Council to get specific feedback regarding any future changes regarding the sessions. At this point, we will stick with the same format of playing a connection game, eating snacks, and getting into breakout groups with GKOM talking points.”

GKOM Council member and senior Sanya Bahl said that Council is also working on interviews for next year’s GKOM council and applications for general GKOMs. By Pallevi Pillai