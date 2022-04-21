Party of the Year

FCCLA members plan fundraisers to raise money for summer trip to San Diego Members of FCCLA continue to plan for the summer trip to San Diego. The National Conference for FCCLA is in San Diego during the first week of June. FCCLA will raise money for the trip via fundraisers. “I believe the…

Students, families celebrate Nowruz, welcome start of spring with loved traditions Outside, crowds stand in the cold to wait for the ball to drop in Times Square. Inside, glasses clink together while people strike up conversations about their resolutions for the coming year. New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest…

Club Spotlight: Carmel ComedySportz Jim Peterson, ComedySportz sponsor Can you give me a brief overview of what ComedySportz is? It’s a performance of improvisation between two competing teams. We have a school team from our school. A visiting team will come to Carmel, or we…

Cabinet plans Dance Marathon to be on Feb.26 Cabinet members will host Dance Marathon, it’s annual fundraising event, on Feb. 26. The event which will occur in the freshmen cafeteria, will begin at 5 p.m and end at 9 p.m. Cabinet members are currently preparing this event to…

Deca awaits international competition on April 23 Members of Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) will participate in the International Career Development Conference (ICDC) on April 23 at Atlanta. DECA’ s goal is to prepare emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management in high…