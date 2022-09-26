Mock Trial meets and practices for tryouts

Mock Trial will continue to practice in preparation for tryouts and tryout dates are to be announced.

Robert Browning, the sponsor for Mock Trial, said tryouts are coming up soon, and the club’s members will continue to working to find the roles they want.

“I think we will probably be learning more about cross examination and direct examination. The executives will be leading some practices, like explaining what the roles involve, modeling it, and then a short mock trial case practice. Sometimes we also watch clips from shows or movies to see how a role functions in a court setting. The executive team will separate teams into witnesses and attorneys, and students will be able to try out for them. Since tryouts are so soon, I’m hoping we can have everyone who really enjoys Mock Trial to be able to try out and participate in it,” Browning said.

Pari Batra, Mock Trial executive and junior, said they will hold tryouts for the attorney position soon.

“Every week we are still doing these mini court cases, because some freshmen and sophomores don’t really know too much yet, so we want to give them as much information as possible to prepare them before we have tryouts. We are still figuring out the date that works best for us because Mr. Browning, who is our sponsor, only teaches on blue days, so our meetings are based on his availability” Batra said.

“By the end of this week though, we will be able to decide when and who are trying out, because we have sent out the forms, and we will get everything sorted out then” she said.