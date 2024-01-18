Mock Trial members prepare for first competition

Mock Trial met on Jan 15. to review the case before county competition on Jan. 17 at the Hamilton County Courthouse.

Robert Browning, Mock Trial sponsor and business teacher, said this year Mock Trial held tryouts using teams in an actual mock trial, rather one-on-one like previous years and sees benefits

“This semester our teams have been working hard in groups on preparing for the trial and the first trial is on Jan. 17. We will also continue to compete each following Wednesday for six weeks for our placements,” Browning said. “Analytical skills, confidence and presentational skills are all very important coming up and I’ve seen their performance whether it’s opening statements, witness examinations or just general questions improve over the course of this year.”

Witness and Junior Grace Nie said although the competitions will be soon, she is too stressed about it.

“We’ve been going over questioning with Mr. Browning and we did openings or direct cross examination to practice a lot already,” Nie said. “But since the prosecution side competes first and I don’t until a few weeks, I don’t feel the stress setting in yet, although I’m pretty excited about this new experience since It’s my first time on Mock Trial.”

Nie said another part of the trial not being too stressful is the ability to share work as a team, along with the joys of Mock Trial.

“I would say that being able to memorize things and not getting any facts wrong while seeming calm and collected just feels fun and acting as part of a team and seeing your friends here would mean the burden is lifted from your shoulders” she said.