CCPL to organize proctored SAT exam on Nov. 12

Pahal Sehgal
November 7, 2022
The Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) will be hosting a practice SAT exam, which will be proctored by the College Tutors on Nov. 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Students that are in grade 9 or above are encouraged to take this practice exam, which will be a simulation of the real SAT. The exam will take place at the main library, in the Teen’s Program Room.
Jamie Beckman, the young adult services manager at CCPL, said that the first 25 people to register for the exam will receive a free session with the College Tutors to go over and analyze the exam results.
“The first 25 families to register will be able to schedule one free twenty-minute follow-up meeting at College Tutors after the exam to review the results and analyze the score,” Beckman said via email. “College Tutors has a location near the high school.”
Junior Sehej Aurora said she is looking forward to the exam, and said that she thinks that this is a great opportunity for herself and other juniors.
“I’m really glad that the library is doing this,” Aurora said. “I ran out of practice tests on Khan Academy, and this will also be a really great opportunity to get the feel and experience of a real SAT.”
Aurora said that this exam is very convenient, and that she loves how it has built in benefits.
“I mean, I’m obviously happy that the library is giving us this opportunity, but I’m definitely more excited about the prospect of getting a free session with College Tutors,” Aurora said. “It would definitely be really helpful to have someone look over my test and tell me where I need to improve and how.”
- CCPL to organize Chinese Mooncake Festival on Sept. 10 On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Chinese Mooncake Festival is set to take place. This event, organized by the Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL), will take place in Midtown Plaza. Dawn Boarman, organizer of the event and member of CCPL, is…