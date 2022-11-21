WHJE begins to plan for Rileython initiatives, receives Intercollegiate Broadcasting System nominations

Allison “Ally” Davis, events manager and senior, said she encourages people to participate in Rileython to support Riley Children’s Hospital. (SUBMITTED PHOTO/ALLY DAVIS).

With the end of the semester nearing, WHJE staff members are starting to plan for Rileython initiatives. These initiatives raise money for the Carmel Dance Marathon.

Allison “Ally” Davis, events manager and senior, said Rileython is the largest event she will organize in the entire school year. Moreover, she said more details on the initiatives will be released next semester.

“So we’ll start to do a competition with donation teams, which we do every year, just to keep the students motivated to donate (within) WHJE, instead of just sending our link out to family members and friends,” Davis said. “(Some other initiatives include) a charity basketball game, and restaurant nights.”

Moreover, WHJE radio advisor Dominic James said WHJE received many nominations from the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System competition, which is on the national level.

“We’ve got 35 individual students as a nomination which is amazing. (Furthermore), we are in over 40 different categories of nominations, in addition to being up again for station of the year,” James said. “So we’re excited now whether we’ll get a three-peat or not, because we’ve got the last two years running.”