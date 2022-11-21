Student dies on Jan. 8 after car accident

Junior Michael Jent passed away in the hospital on Jan. 8 of injuries sustained in a car accident. His two brothers, junior Logan Jent and freshman Aiden Jent, are also students at this school.

“We ask that you join us in keeping Michael and his family in your thoughts,” Principal Tim Phares said in an email sent to CHS parents.

As stated in the announcement, counselors are available in the counseling center, and Phares said he encourages students to talk to them if they need.

Head of counseling Rachel Cole reiterated Phares’ announcement, and said students can ask their teacher to go to the counseling office during the school day or review Brooke’s Place’s grief resources.