Varsity women’s basketball prepares for home game against Fishers on Jan. 17

Maggie Meyer
January 17, 2023
The varsity women’s team plays on their home court on Jan. 17 against Fishers High School. Player and junior Jamie Elliot said she prepares for games by envisioning her gameplay.
“While we are warming up, I just try to stay focused, warm up my body, and try to not be distracted by outside things and just focus on the game,” Elliot said.
Additionally, player and junior Ava Carter said she prepares for games by focusing on the mental aspects and building connections with her teammates.
“We mentally prepare by learning our scouting reports, going through our own plays and their plays, and focusing on our team and our culture and making sure we are ready to go battle together,” Carter said.
Elliot said she is close with her teammates and they all help each other.
“We are all really close to one another so it’s easy to lean on each other if we are going through a hard time or just have fun together. Especially if someone messes up, we can pick them up and cheer for their successes as well,” Elliot said.
1
Related Posts:
- Q&A with Christkindlmarkt CEO Maria Murphy What is the Carmel Christkindlmarkt? The Carmel Christkindlmarkt is an authentic, German Christmas market that sells imported wares from Germany that are handmade for the most part, handpainted, handcrafted one of a kind items. We strive to have authentic food…
- Students, experts raise awareness to endangered animals Sophomore Akshaya Lingala folds a blue Post-It note into the shape of an origami blue whale. Since elementary school, Lingala said she developed a passion for whales, but the blue whale is one of over 41,000 species that are under…
- Opposing Viewpoints: Are Varsity Letter Requirements Fair? The varsity letter requirements are unfair and inconsistent throughout CHS sports Varsity letters are given to athletes when they have a major accomplishment such as going to sectionals or breaking a new record. However, varsity letters are easier to get…
- Local elections can have direct impact; students, teacher promote research, due diligence to select candidates The midterm elections on Nov. 8 will also include the Carmel Clay School Board elections. Current President Katie Browning and Vice President Louise Jackson will continue to serve; however, all three district seats are open. Candidates Sheldon Barnes, Jenny Brake,…
- Q&A: Mayor Jim Brainard discusses not running for mayor What caused you to make the decision to not run for mayor anymore? Our city is growing, it is successful and we have many exciting projects to come. I have often said I wanted to stay until those projects are…
- Q&A with teacher Laura Moore, photography and art How can you describe your work as a photographer? I have two avenues of photography, I have a license in photography education, and I carry a dual license. So I can teach English, but I can also teach photography. In…