Academic SuperBowl to kick start second semester, nearing competition season

Social studies captain and senior Michelle Kim stands with her teammates after winning a competition during the 2021-2022 school year. This year’s first invitational will be held in February. (Submitted Photo: James Ziegler)

According to staff sponsor James Ziegler, Academic SuperBowl will start the second semester with a focus on the nearing competition season.

“(This semester) the prep season amps up for the team. Ideally, teams will start meeting on a weekly basis to prepare for (the competitions),” Ziegler said.

Ziegler said students are participating in review activities and making presentations. Though, he said the most helpful way to study on the team is by empowering others.

“I tell my students even in my regular classes the best way to learn is to teach. So (I) make sure that these captains are not just ‘everything is on their shoulder’ but are empowering other students and the team to make sure that they are learning,” Ziegler said. “Anytime students are actively engaging in their own learning and trying to teach others, I think that’s always a helpful thing.”

Michelle Kim, social studies captain and senior, said she and her team have been preparing for the competition season and plan on following the study guide.

“Every subject is doing things slightly differently, but we’re all getting prepared for our competitions in the coming months,” Kim said. “We plan on going through chapter by chapter following the study guide to make sure we cover everything before our competition.”

Ziegler also encourages everyone to join Academic SuperBowl this semester and compete with the team.

“Get involved because even if you feel like you won’t be able to learn all of the material, especially if you’re an underclassman or even a junior, just getting acclimated to the team this year and seeing how it operates and works is really helpful and makes a big difference,” Ziegler said. “Come on out, it’s a great group, we’re really chill, (and) everybody is always welcoming.”