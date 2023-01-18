Pinnacle yearbook staff to finish last spreads, prepare to finish yearbook

The Pinnacle yearbook staff is finalizing all content sections for the yearbook. Pinnacle staff adviser Claire Burke said staff members are finishing spreads while editors continue editing finished spreads and proof pages.
According to Logan Davis, Pinnacle editor-in-chief and senior, the staff will complete the book by next month.
“We will have submitted every page and should just be going over proofs and some final aspects of the book,” Davis said. “I’m really excited to see the final product.”
In terms of upcoming events, both Burke and Davis said students should watch out for any announcements about the final deadline for ordering yearbooks.
“Keep an eye on Pinnacle’s social media channels for information about the sales deadline. An email will also be sent out to parents and we will post the current list of pre-orders on our website,” Burke said via email.
The final date to order a yearbook is Feb. 10. After that date, students can no longer pre-order copies of the book. By Emma Hu
