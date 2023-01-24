CCPL celebrates cultural events

A volunteer at the Lunar New Year event on Monday’s paints a CHS student’s face. They wear red, which symbolizes the Lunar New Year in Chinese culture.

With two Lunar New Year celebrations just this week, CCPL has begun diversifying its activities offers.

Jamie Beckman, the young adult services manager at CCPL, said CCPL attempts to make these events accessible to everyone.

“Everyone in the Carmel community is welcome to attend these events,” Beckman said. “These events are also for all ages and free of charge.”

Sophomore Michelle Xuan said she loved that the library was inclusive to everyone at this event.

“It’s a fun way for the community to enjoy their culture (and) learn more about other cultures. I saw so many people, regardless of background or race or whatnot, enjoy their time at the event,” Xuan said.

This Sunday and Monday, CCPL hosted two Lunar New Year celebrations. Beckman said they attempted to include various activities in these events.

Xuan said she wanted to celebrate the Lunar New Year with her friends, since she had already celebrated with her family.

“I went to the Lunar New Year event because I celebrated the holiday with my family over the weekend and wanted to celebrate it with my friends at the event,” Xuan said.

“At the Monday event, the party featured Chinese calligraphy, paper cutting, jianzi, food, and more,” Beckman said. “At Sunday’s Lunar New Year celebration, (there were) local performers from the Indiana Association of Chinese Americans and Indianapolis Chinese Performing Arts, etc., as they welcome the Lunar New Year with a 60 minute presentation of traditional Chinese music and dance.”

Xuan said usually, she celebrates the Lunar New Year with her family.

“Usually we spend the majority of the day making dumplings together, from the dough to filling each dumpling. We make other dishes that day too, but it’s mainly just dumplings,” Xuan said. “We also facetime all our relatives to wish them a happy Lunar New Year. “

Beckman said these events typically require registration through the library website.

“Registration is required through the library Attend Calendar,” Beckman said.





