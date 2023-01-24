Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) planning annual dodgeball tournament, culture fair

Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) plans for the annual dodgeball tournament on Feb. 11. According to CMYC President Bhavi Vishnumolakala, the event will be hosted at the fieldhouse and be one of the group’s bigger events. Additionally, CMYC is preparing for a culture fair on April 15 at the Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL).

“The library is newly renovated so we’re really looking forward to that,” Vishnumolakala said. “We’re also expanding to other schools outside of CHS and some private schools are sending a lot of their culture or religious clubs.”

Sponsor Candy Martin said she agrees that CMYC has been stepping up its influence lately.

“(In) November, the Council provided a lot of volunteering for the City of Carmel holiday events at the Ice at Carter Green and Christkindlmarkt,” Martin said. “They were very successful in the CMYC Toy Drive in December in wrapping and donating toys to a local shelter for children. In February some of the council will be participating in the Carmel Winter Games fun, friendly games on the Ice at Carter Green.”

Vishnumolakala said she is excited to finish the year strong.

“Applications are coming up soon which is really exciting,” Vishnumolakala said. “This year we’ve had a lot more attention on us so we’re looking for a lot more applications. They will be available to submit by late February into March.”