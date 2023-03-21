Health center nurses, student discuss difficulties with large group illnesses

Avery Carlisle
March 21, 2023
According to Registered Nurse Amy Fletchall, large group events including show choir, sports tournaments, and other activities can cause a rapid outburst of common illness.
“Big group events can definitely cause an increase in illness, but that has always been the case even before COVID,” she said.
Bailey Oehler, member of Ambassadors and junior, said with competition season usually comes common colds due to the amount of time the choirs are around others.
“With competition season, we spend a lot of time together with rehearsals and competitions,” Oehler said “We’re basically like with each other more than our families so if one person gets sick, then a lot of us get sick. Just like if your siblings get sick and you spend a lot of time with them, you’re likely to get sick.”
Oehler said the absences caused by illnesses can have an effect on the efficiency of the group.
She said, “It’s really hard when we don’t have all of the group because then we can’t work on the blend of the choir as well or blocking in rehearsals. When someone gets sick for a competition, we have to reblock parts of the shows so it still gives pretty pictures.”
Flethcall said the health center’s main goal is to keep students as healthy as possible, however students need to keep up on hygiene especially during these large events.
“Our main goals are keeping the students and staff healthy while being mindful of the importance of not missing instructional time,” Fletchall said. “(To decrease likelihood of illness,) students can continue to wear masks to avoid getting and/or spreading germs. They should also stay home if they are ill and hand washing is also important.”
0
Related Posts:
- Students, media specialist debate banning books in schools Senior Shannon Larkey said she was reading a book for her English class when the teacher asked students to pass the book to the front of the classroom. Larkey said, “We were reading Homegoing last year in English. It follows…
- With political polarization increasing, students, teachers work to combat biases, improve governmental education In Indiana, all high school students are required to participate in a government or civics class in order to graduate. According to social studies teacher Mickey O’Toole, this requirement is one of the most important parts of a young person’s…
- Student, parent, oncology social worker share experiences with cancer “I have cancer” are three words senior Tara Corra never expected to hear from her mother. Tara said the first sign of cancer appeared when she was at her grandfather’s home. She said, “My mom was laying down, and I…
- Club Spotlight: Black Student Alliance James Ziegler, Black Student Alliance (BSA) sponsor When and where are club meetings? We meet every other Thursday after school from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. or so. We either meet in Room E219 or sometimes in the multimedia lab in…
- As Supreme Court considers case to ban affirmative action in college admissions, CHS students could face significant… Legal experts predict that race-conscious college admissions will meet an untimely fate after hearing recent oral arguments in the Supreme Court (SCOTUS). Its conservative majority will make a ruling this summer that could end a decades-long precedent of affirmative action…
- Students, teacher weigh positives, negatives of high school relationships Junior Will Strines sat in his honors chemistry class last year taking notes until a girl caught his eye. He said she seemed cool, so he started getting to know her over Snapchat. Little did Strines know, taking notes wouldn’t…