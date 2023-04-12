Carmel Orchestras to perform at ISSMA, new orchestra room opens

Rachel Wu, member of Symphony Orchestra and senior, looks up at Director of Orchestras Thomas Chen, as he conducts the Symphony Orchestra during after-school rehearsal.. According to Wu, “It’s important to pay attention to the conductor so we’re all playing on-beat.”

Carmel Philharmonic and Symphony Orchestra members are currently rehearsing for the upcoming ISSMA State Qualifications on April 23. If qualified, students are able to move on to ISSMA State Finals, which will be held on May 7.

Rachel Wu, member of Symphony Orchestra and senior, said she is looking forward to this performance.

“I am excited to play as we have an exciting set of music that we are working on. Even though ISSMA isn’t until later, we have been practicing,” Wu said.

Additionally, construction of the newly renovated performing arts area is coming to a finish and the Carmel Orchestras have moved into the new space. The old orchestra room E157 will be a permanent location for the choir.

Maggie Hite, associate director of orchestras said, “We’re really excited to have a permanent home base. The new area is bigger and has accessible instrument storage space, practice rooms, and nearby rehearsal spaces that we can use for practice rooms.”

The new space has a lot to offer for performing arts students.

“There are a lot of soundproof individual practice rooms so I go there during my releases to practice,” Wu said.





